Malin Akerman engaged

Watchmen star Malin Akerman is heading down the aisle again after becoming engaged to British actor Jack Donnelly.

The couple was first linked romantically earlier this year (17), and on Friday (13Oct17), Akerman, a mother of one, announced Donnelly had recently popped the question.

"This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts!," the actress wrote alongside a picture showing off her sparkler. "I think we're gonna keep him around for a while."

Malin and Jack's engagement comes four years after her marriage to musician Roberto Zincone, the father of her four-year-old son Sebastian, ended in 2013.

After adjusting to life as a single mother, Malin revealed she wasn't in a rush to embark on a new romance.

"I'm just focusing on my son and work," she told People magazine last year (16). "If somebody comes along, then, fantastic. And if not, fantastic."

She previously joked any new man in her life would have to "compete" with young Sebastian.

"It's hard because your heart is so full for your child, the next guy that comes along is going to have a lot of competition!" she quipped to the publication.

The actress also previously credited her "jarring" divorce with helping her to focus on the silver lining in difficult situations.

"It takes a minute to move through the emotions," she shared, "but there is a beautiful thing about relationships, where you grow each other to a point where you can't grow each other any more.

"You can't control life. I roll with the punches. And ultimately, it's like, 'Where is the opportunity in this?' And that's been a nice way to look at it. Like, oh my God, I get to have so much special time with my son now."