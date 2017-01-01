Minka Kelly blasts fan over Jesse Williams cheating allegations

Minka Kelly allegedly swore at a fan online after angrily dismissing allegations suggesting she caused the end of fellow actor Jesse Williams' marriage.

The Friday Night Lights star has been romantically linked to Jesse since they were first spotted out together in Paris back in January (17), although at the time, sources claimed they were only hanging out as they were in the French capital working on a video game.

Jesse subsequently split from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee in April (17), and in July (17), the Grey's Anatomy hunk was pictured on a movie date with Minka in West Hollywood.

The stars have continued to keep fans guessing about the nature of their relationship, but it appears Minka has had enough of being blamed for the breakdown of Jesse's near-five-year marriage, and she made her feelings clear in a blunt retort to a fan on Instagram after they commented on a photo the actress had posted with her hairstylist Mark Townsend.

"I hope the cheating rumors aren't true. It would be disappointing," the follower wrote, prompting Minka to fire back, "They're not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f**k off."

According to E! News, that message has since been deleted, but Minka also told another fan she was standing by her fiery comments.

"Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same," she wrote.

Jesse and Minka's summer date emerged shortly after the father-of-two addressed the cheating gossip in a candid discussion about love for rapper JAY-Z's short film Footnotes for 4:44.

He didn't mention his ex or Minka by name, but subtly referenced the affair speculation by saying, "I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years, and all of a sudden motherf**kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship - like, the most painful experience I've had in my life with a person I've loved with all of my heart - that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

Jesse and Aryn initially appeared to be heading for a nasty court battle, but last month (Sep17), they reached a temporary settlement over spousal and child support, while they also agreed to share custody of their three-year-old daughter Sadie, and son Maceo, two.