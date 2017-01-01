Blac Chyna accused of misdemeanour vandalism

Model and reality TV star Blac Chyna has been named as a suspect in a misdemeanour vandalism incident after clashing with a photographer.

Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee lost her temper with members of the paparazzi after objecting to having her photo taken as she left a Hollywood club in the early hours of Thursday (12Oct17).

In video footage obtained by TMZ.com, she can be heard swearing profusely at one snapper, before appearing to slap his phone out of his hand after he seemingly refused to stop taking pictures while she made her way to a waiting car.

She was caught on camera screaming, "You little b**ch, get the f**k out my face," before threatening to have the man beaten up.

"I'mma go get my real n**gas on some real G (gangster) s**t (sic)," she said.

The photographer subsequently filed a report against Chyna with officials at the Los Angeles Police Department, who are now looking into the altercation.

Chyna, 29, has yet to comment on the incident, but it's not her only legal issue. The mother-of-two, real name Angela White, is facing a lawsuit from Rob relating to injuries he allegedly sustained during a violent fight last December (16), while his half-sister Kylie Jenner has also joined as a plaintiff as the brawl reportedly caused damage to the home the former couple had been renting from the make-up mogul.

Chyna and Rob, who share baby daughter Dream, have since also been slapped with a defamation suit from her former flame Pilot Jones.