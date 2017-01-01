Anna Faris: 'I had feelings for Chris Pratt during my first marriage'

Anna Faris realised she had to leave her first husband Ben Indra because she couldn't deny her feelings for Chris Pratt after meeting on the set of Take Me Home Tonight.

The Mom star had been married to Indra for three years when she signed on to the comedy back in 2007, and she quickly realised neither of them were "happy in the relationship", according to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Unqualified, obtained by the Daily Mail.

Anna reveals it was her co-star Topher Grace who made her start re-evaluating her marriage after Indra visited her on set - and then hung out with her castmates without her.

"I ended up going home early, but everyone else - including Ben - went to a club, and he came crawling home from his wild night out at about 7AM," she writes. "I don't know what exactly went down, but the next evening I was talking with (Topher), who played my brother in the film. 'Anna, what the f**k are you doing with that guy?' he asked me."

The blonde had already noticed she had an attraction to Chris during filming, but she kept her feelings for him quiet as the Jurassic World actor was also reportedly casually seeing someone else, which made Anna "incredibly" jealous.

It was only after she and her co-stars spent some time at Pratt's apartment that Anna knew "something was happening between us", and she soon decided to end her marriage to Indra over the phone, which made her feel like a "villain".

The actress then announced the split to her co-stars, and it didn't take long for her to end up in Pratt's arms.

"Pretty soon I was knocking on Chris's door and was basically like, 'Hi, I'm ready to get boned (have sex)'," she writes.

Faris is still riddled with guilt about having feelings for Pratt while she was still married to Indra, but she is adamant she never cheated on her first husband.

"Sure, I get to proclaim I didn't f**k Chris before I left Ben, but what is there to celebrate in that?," she adds. "It didn't make me a hero. After all, I wanted to. Desperately. And I had feelings for him (Chris) obviously even if I wasn't honest with myself about what those were."

Anna and Ben separated in 2007 and divorced in 2008. She went on to become engaged to Pratt in 2008 and they wed the following year (09). The couple, which shares five-year-old son Jack, announced its separation in August (17).