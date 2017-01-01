Patricia Arquette recalls 'weird' exchange with Oliver Stone

Actress Patricia Arquette has detailed an uncomfortable exchange she allegedly had with filmmaker Oliver Stone several years ago.

The Oscar winner shared her story on Twitter on Friday (13Oct17) in light of the many allegations of sexual harassment and assault made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"Years ago Oliver Stone wanted me to do a movie," she begins. "We talked about the Material which was very sexual.The meeting was professional."

However, things then took an odd turn after she received a delivery of roses from the Platoon director.

"It's not uncommon to receive flowers but something about them felt weird," she continues. "I ignored it. then his assistant called to make sure it got them (sic). I thanked them. He then invited me to a screening of (1994 movie) Natural Born Killers."

"Something felt weird so I asked my boyfriend to go with me," she adds. "The room was packed. Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom. He said 'Why did you bring him (her boyfriend)?' I said 'Why is it a problem I brought him?' It shouldn't be a problem. Think about THAT Oliver. anyway never heard about the movie again & didn't care to."

Arquette shared her story after Stone initially declined to speak out against Weinstein because he didn't believe he should be condemned by a "vigilante system". After learning about the mounting number of accusations against the fallen producer, which have been exposed in The New York Times and The New Yorker, Stone insisted he was "appalled" by Weinstein's alleged actions, but his first response had already prompted ex-Playboy Playmate Carrie Stevens to level her own groping accusations at Stone.

Talking to The New York Daily News, 48-year-old Stevens recalled being at a party honouring Stone more than 20 years ago when he reportedly grabbed her breast.

"He was really cocky, had this big grin on his face like he was going to get away with something," she remembered. "(He) reached out and... honked it like a horn," she said, adding he was like "an immature guy in elementary school who snaps your bra".

Stone has yet to comment on the allegations made by Stevens and Arquette, whose sister Rosanna Arquette is actually among the stars who claimed to have been kept from being hired for projects by Weinstein after rejecting the producer's unwanted advances.