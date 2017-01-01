Minka Kelly: 'Harvey Weinstein promised lavish life to be his girlfriend'

Actress Minka Kelly was once reportedly offered the opportunity to live the life of a pampered jet-setter if she agreed to become Harvey Weinstein's girlfriend.

The Friday Night Lights castmember recalled the unusual proposal in a candid post on Instagram on Friday (13Oct17), when she revealed how she had been invited to attend a "general" meeting, which he originally wanted to stage in his hotel room. She objected and they instead met in the hotel restaurant.

"He bulls**t me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us," she shared. "As she walked away, he said, 'I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night' and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend."

Minka was given the option to "just keep this professional", and she tried her best to let Weinstein down gently.

"All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible," she explained. "I told him while flattered, I'd like to keep things professional. He said 'Fine. I trust you won't tell anyone about this.' I said 'Of course not. Thank you so much for taking the time to meet with me,' - the only way I could think to shut it down gracefully and excuse myself."

The actress, who previously dated baseball icon Derek Jeter and actor Chris Evans, told her agent all about the "audacity" of the encounter, and they even laughed off the incident as part of the "day-to-day bulls**t of being an actress", but Minka now wishes she hadn't been so respectful in keeping his proposition a secret.

"I'm sorry for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior, which he obviously knew was wrong or he wouldn't have asked me not to tell anyone in the first place," she wrote. "For making him feel ok about the gross things he was saying and that I felt my only route was to say I was flattered. For not insisting that my reps never allow anyone to take a meeting in a hotel room (with him or anyone else), because I honestly don't know what might have happened if I'd just showed up as originally scheduled."

Minka wraps up her message by insisting Weinstein is just part of a wider problem in society as a whole, but concludes, "maybe the more voices sharing their stories and adding support to the countless women and men who have suffered through abuse of power, the less it will be tolerated."

Her story was posted beside an image of a cross stitch which featured the words "Boys will be Boys", with the last word crossed out and replaced with "held accountable for their f**king actions".

She is the latest celebrity to detail an uncomfortable incident with Weinstein, whose decades of bad behaviour were originally exposed in The New York Times last week (ends06Oct17) and in a subsequent New Yorker article.

Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Beckinsale are among the stars who have since spoken out about their inappropriate encounters with the fallen producer.