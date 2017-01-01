Jane Fonda: 'Ted Turner lifestyle helped me create Monster-in-Law character'

Jane Fonda would never have been able to tackle her "outrageous" role in hit film Monster-in-Law if she hadn't been married to media mogul Ted Turner.

The acting icon took a lengthy break from Hollywood after marrying billionaire Turner in 1991, and although the marriage didn't last, Fonda did walk away from the romance with a few life lessons. She put one of those to use as she returned to the screen in 2005, portraying veteran newscaster Viola Fields, the nightmare mother-in-law referred to in the title of the Jennifer Lopez comedy.

"I made a movie called Monster-in-Law, which was the first strategic thing I ever did in my career," she told CNBC Meets... with host Tania Bryer. "I thought, 'It's a popcorn movie but it's with Jennifer Lopez, and people are going to, young people in particular, are going to go see the movie because of her, but they'll rediscover or discover me because it was a really good part,' and the movie was hugely successful and you know, people really love it..."

"Jennifer Lopez was just a hoot to work with, I like her so much," she added.

However, Fonda, 79, doubts she would have been able to do the part justice earlier on in her career, before experiencing the lavish life she lived with her third husband Turner.

"It's a part that I never could have played before I spent time with Ted," the Oscar winner continued. "She's just this outrageous over-the-top character. But 10 years with Ted made me realise that you could be outrageous and still kind of lovable. And so I just let it all hang out (for the role). And it was so much fun. I felt in a way more creative than I ever had before."