Eva Green 'shocked and disgusted' after Harvey Weinstein incident

Eva Green was left "shocked and disgusted" following alleged sexual advances by Harvey Weinstein.

The French actress, who starred in Casino Royale opposite Daniel Craig's James Bond in 2006, issued a statement to Variety on Saturday (14Oct17) detailing the incident with the powerful producer.

"I met him (Weinstein) for a business meeting in Paris at which he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted," Green said.

“I have not discussed this before because I wanted to maintain my privacy, but I understand it is important to do so as I hear about other women’s experiences. Women are often condemned when they speak out and their personal reputations tarnished by association.”

Sin City star Green concluded: “I salute the great bravery of the women who have come forward. We should recognise that this sort of behaviour exists everywhere and is not unique to the entertainment industry. The exploitation of power is ubiquitous. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be eliminated.”

Green's statement comes after her mother, French actress Marlene Jobert, told Europe 1 radio on Friday her daughter was “sexually harassed” by Weinstein for two years.

"My daughter Eva was the victim of this horrible man...” the 76-year old star said, adding she was speaking on her daughter’s behalf. “At the time, I was truly horrified, so scandalised that I wanted to do something but my daughter said ‘Absolutely Not! You do not know the evil he is capable of.’"

Jobert said the Penny Dreadful star was contacted by Weinstein every time he came to Paris, and Green only agreed to meet with him to avoid confrontation.

"Under the pretext of a professional appointment, he’d given her a script with a beautiful key role it. And as his office was also in his hotel suite, they’d go up and then... He promised her, like the others that he’d favorise (sic) their careers in exchange for sexual favours," she told the radio station.

“Eva managed to escape him but he threatened to destroy her professionally. Because if the ‘big pig’ had been outed by a victim, for revenge he would forbid (directors) to select them. That’s a brutal reaction to take on a young actress because it was putting themselves in danger of being scratched off casting lists.”

Jobert explained she was motivated to “add another testimony because it isn’t possible that this guy goes unpunished. This odious character must be prosecuted”.