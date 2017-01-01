Harvey Weinstein stripped of Motion Picture Academy membership

Board members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of his membership in the organisation.

Weinstein, a top Hollywood film producer and distributor, has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than 30 actresses and industry females who have alleged the incidents date back decades. The women have detailed their complaints in stories which ran this month (Oct17) in The New York Times, The New Yorker and in social media posts.

The decision was announced on Saturday (14Oct17) following an emergency meeting of officials at the company best known for staging the annual Oscars prizegiving ceremony.

A statement reads, in part: "We (have voted to expel Weinstein) not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over."

The decision by board members for the Beverly Hills, California-based Academy follows the same action by officials at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) who revoked Weinstein's membership on Wednesday (11Oct17).

The Academy's decision quickly attracted comment from Hollywood players on social media, with veteran actress and Woody Allen's ex-partner Mia Farrow speaking for many when she wrote on Twitter on Saturday: "Proud of the @TheAcademy! Harvey Weinstein is out. There are others- but hopefully we are witnessing the end of an awful era (sic)."

Harvey's brother Bob Weinstein also spoke out in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday in which he reiterated his previously stated claim that he had no idea about the "depraved" acts his brother was reportedly carrying out.

He noted that he was aware his brother was cheating on his wife, British fashion designer Georgina Chapman who announced her intention to leave her husband last week (ends12Oct17), but had no idea about “the type of predator that he was”. He also called his brother "indefensible and crazy", and raged, “I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”

The sex scandal has also found its first film casualty - The Weinstein Company bosses announced on Saturday that The Current War, starring British star Benedict Cumberbatch, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September (17) to mixed reviews, has had its original 24 November (17) U.S. release date shelved, a prized slot which coincides with the country's Thanksgiving holiday. The film will now be released in 2018.

Meanwhile, an upcoming unnamed series for streaming service Amazon, created by Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell, starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore and due to be produced by executives at The Weinstein Company, has been cancelled.

Russell, De Niro and Moore released a joint statement on Saturday which reads: “We support Amazon’s decision as in light of recent news (the Weinstein scandal) and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show.”