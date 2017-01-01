George Clooney denies blacklisting claims from ER co-star

George Clooney denied he tried to blacklist an actress after she complained about harassment on the TV series ER.

Vanessa Marquez, who played nurse Wendy Goldman on the show’s first three seasons, took to Twitter to make the allegations earlier this week (beg09Oct17), and claimed Clooney had tried to sabotage her career after she spoke up about inappropriate behaviour from her co-stars on the popular drama series in 1995.

She retweeted an article in which Clooney spoke out about against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and said the actor helped put an end to her career back in the 1990s.

"Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt (about) harassment on ER. ‘Women who dont play the game lose career.' I did (sic)," she wrote.

Clooney responded to the claims on Friday, and denied he had anything to do with the hiring or firing of actors on the show.

"I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted," he told E! News. "I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor.

"If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn't affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn't.”

Marquez has also claimed she was "racially and sexually harassed on set daily", and said when she went to executive producer John Wells for help, she was blacklisted.

And she accused actor Eriq La Salle, who played Peter Benton on the show, and a crew member of being “p**sy grabbers” and said racial abuse about her Mexican heritage came from “Anthony,Noah,Julianna,” referring to lead cast members Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, and Julianna Margulies.