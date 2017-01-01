British actress Lysette Anthony accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

British actress Lysette Anthony has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape.

The 54-year-old told The Sunday Times newspaper she was attacked by the powerful movie executive in London in the 1980s, and has reported the incident to police.

Anthony, who currently stars in British soap Hollyoaks, waived her right to anonymity and spoke to the newspaper in an interview published on Sunday (15Oct17).

She said she knew Weinstein socially in the 1980s, and they would meet up for lunch when he was in London. Anthony described him as a "so-called friend", and said originally she never felt as if anything untoward would happen.

However, their friendship deteriorated after Weinstein invited her to his house in the affluent Chelsea area one night and began to undress in front of her, leading Anthony to flee. She said the alleged rape happened after the incident at his house, when he arrived at her home and she answered the door in her dressing gown.

"He pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack in my tiny hall and started fumbling at my gown. He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me. It was disgusting," the actress recalled.

Anthony said she tried to resist but was unable to fight off him off.

"Finally I just gave up. At least I was able to stop him kissing me. As he ground himself against me and shoved inside me, I kept my eyes shut tight, held my breath and just let him get on with it," she said.

"It was pathetic, revolting. I remember lying in the bath, crying."

Metropolitan Police said they were investigating an allegation of sexual assault in the 1980s in London, following a complaint made by a woman to Merseyside Police, but did not name Weinstein.

Earlier in the week, Liverpool-based Anthony tweeted about her visit to the police.

"Have just reported an historic crime to @MerseyPolice ..feel sick.. so sad.." she wrote.

She also took to social media on Sunday and simply tweeted: "Truth will always out.."

Anthony is the latest in a long list of women who have gone public with accusations against Weinstein following recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker detailing misconduct claims by others. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelia Jolie and Rose McGowan have also come forward with claims.

Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sexual conduct with any women.