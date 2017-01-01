Harvey Weinstein's attorney departs legal team - report

Harvey Weinstein's planned $50 million (£37.6 million) lawsuit against the New York Times has taken a blow after losing his attorney Charles Harder.

The disgraced movie producer threatened to sue the U.S. newspaper after publishers released an article detailing allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein.

Harder recently joined Weinstein's legal team, but according to The Hollywood Reporter's Janice Min he has since departed.

"Charles Harder... is no longer working with Harvey Weinstein," she told CNN's Brian Stelter, according to the New York Post's Page Six. "It's an interesting pivot we're seeing these last few weeks, where he's gone from media attorneys, and now with Blair Berk coming on, to the hiring of criminal defense attorneys."

"He clearly sees he is not winning the media war, and sees that with criminal investigations open in New York he has more to do on that end," she added.

Earlier this week (ends15Oct17), New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce reportedly ordered investigators in the Special Victims Unit to examine any alleged incidents detailed in the New York Times and subsequent New Yorker exposes which took place in the city. According to the New York Daily News, one of the encounters under scrutiny involved actress Lucia Evans, who told The New Yorker Weinstein had forced her to perform oral sex on him at his Manhattan office in 2004. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Meanwhile, London Metropolitan Police are reportedly investigating three more alleged assault claims involving Weinstein. The Hollywood executive has not been named in the claims and neither has the accuser, who reportedly alleges she was assaulted in 2010, 2011, and 2015.

However, it has been reported that the police have opened an investigation on the same man who was hit with allegations of sexual assault stemming from the 1980s in London, following a complaint made by a woman to Merseyside Police earlier this week (ends15Oct17).

British actress Lysette Anthony has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, claiming she was attacked by the movie executive in London in the 1980s, and has reported the incident to police. It is unclear if Anthony's claims are the ones being investigated.