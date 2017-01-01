Julia Roberts honoured for humanitarian work

Julia Roberts was honoured for her humanitarian work at a star-studded gala.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning star, who is two weeks away from celebrating her milestone 50th birthday, was feted at the annual amfAR event at a private estate in Beverly Hills on Friday (13Oct17).

“I’m so thrilled to have you all here tonight, and to have my beloved husband (Daniel Moder) here, who is really the man that taught me what it means to give,” she told the audience. “I’m just an actor and I try to make the right choices in life and in art."

amfAR is a non-profit organisation that focuses on raising money for AIDS research and HIV prevention, as well as providing education on treatment for the disease.

During the star-studded ceremony, Julia was serenaded by Coldplay singer Chris Martin, who sang Roy Orbison’s classic Pretty Woman in honour of her 1990 film, and also performed a song he had written especially for the actress.

"If you want to book me for bar mitzvahs and stuff. I’m cheap as chips. We’re off tour. I’m available," the singer joked.

Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Melanie Griffith, Sean Penn and Heidi Klum were among the celebrity guests at the event, which also featured an auction to raise money for amfAR.

The biggest lot of the night was a lunch with Julia, Sean, Tom, Glee creator Ryan Murphy, Matt Bomer and James Corden, which sold for $110,000 (£83,000).

“Never ever sit at Julia Roberts’ table while an auction is going on,” Tom laughed. “Don’t do it. She tells you to buck up the prize. She tells you to bid on something. Next thing you know, you’re having lunch with strangers.”

"Who actually pledged all that money? You better be so f**king fascinating at this lunch. We’re not going to entertain you. You are going to entertain us. If we find out you’ve got a bad attitude, guess what? We’re going to drive through In-n-Out (Burger) and that’s going to be it. And you’re paying for it."