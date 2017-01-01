Happy Death Day tops North American box office

(Cover) - EN Movies - Happy Death Day has scared its way to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend (13-15Oct17).

The horror film starring Jessica Rothe has earned $26.5 million (£19.9 million) to take the number one spot.

Blade Runner 2049 comes in second with $15.1 million (£11.4 million). The film has not been performing well at the box office, earning $31.5 million (£23.7 million) in its opening weekend (06-08Oct17), well below industry estimates of $45 million (£33.9 million).

The Foreigner, which stars Jackie Chan, has taken the third spot with $12.8 million (£9.6 million). The Rush Hour star recently spoke about taking on the dramatic role in his new film, which is a change in direction from the action and comedy movies fans are used to seeing him in.

"I've been doing comedy (for) so long. I remember, when I watched the premiere (for The Foreigner), the whole theatre was quiet," he recalled on U.S. breakfast show Today. "Mostly, they (fans) watch my movies, they (laugh)... It's so quiet (when they watch The Foreigner), even the action is really tough."

"I wanna change, I want to let the audience know I'm an actor, not an action star," he added. "(An) action star's life is so short. I want to be an actor, (a) true actor, like Robert De Niro; they live forever."

Meanwhile, the record breaking movie adaptation of writer Stephen King's creepy clown tale It and Kate Winslet and Idris Elba's survival thriller The Mountain Between Us round out the top five with $6 million (£4.5 million) and $5.7 million (£4.3 million), respectively.

American Made, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Lego Ninjago Movie, My Little Pony: The Movie, and Victoria and Abdul are also included in the top 10.