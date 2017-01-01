Mark Salling's rep denies actor harmed in suicide attempt

A representative for disgraced Glee star Mark Salling has denied the actor harmed himself in an alleged suicide attempt.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to child pornography charges earlier this month (Oct17), and faces up to seven years in jail.

Editors at TMZ.com claim that in August the shamed star cut his wrists at his Los Angeles home, before being discovered by his roommate and rushed to hospital.

However, his representative denied the story, telling the gossip site: "Mark is physically fine and Mark is spending his time atoning and working on himself."

TMZ’s report also alleges the actor had been placed under psychiatric evaluation before he headed to a rehab facility to undergo treatment for psychological issues.

Salling, who played Noah 'Puck' Puckerman on hit TV series Glee, initially pleaded not guilty to charges that he sought out and acquired sexually inappropriate still images and videos of young children, but eventually struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

He was originally arrested in December 2015, after police raided his Sunland, California home and allegedly uncovered and seized "thousands" of lewd images featuring minors.

He is yet to be sentenced for his crimes, but prosecution lawyers have recommended he serve four to seven years in prison.

Salling must also register as a sex offender, have no communication with anyone under the age of 18, and stay at least 100 feet away from schools, public parks and swimming pools, playgrounds and video arcades.

He has also been ordered to pay $50,000 (£37,700) in restitution to each victim requesting compensation.