Hayley Atwell denies Harvey Weinstein made 'fat pig' comment

Captain America star Hayley Atwell has denied the film producer who called her a "fat pig" was disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein is alleged to have used his position of power in the film industry to sexually assault or harass multiple women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Editors at The New York Post also alleged he had made sexist comments to Atwell during the filming of the 2008 movie Brideshead Revisited, calling her a "fat pig".

However Hayley has denied Weinstein was the producer in question, saying she was "lucky" to have had a good professional relationship with him and that it was another industry figure who told her to lose weight.

"I was never called anything derogatory by him and consider myself one of the lucky ones to have only had professional and positive dealings with him," she tells Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "He didn't ask me to lose weight. That was some other idiot."

The original report alleged that Weinstein had only backed down after an intervention from veteran British star Emma Thompson.

Thompson has been one of many stars to publicly condemn the Miramax co-founder in the wake of the allegations.

The shamed film impresario, who before his fall from grace backed beloved Oscar winning dramas including Shakespeare In Love, The Artist and The King's Speech, faces police investigations on both sides of the Atlantic.

Officers from London's Metropolitan police are looking into five allegations of sexual assault made against him by three women, while New York Police Department investigators are also reviewing claims made by his alleged victims.

Numerous actresses have come forward with their own allegations about Weinstein, ranging from harassment to sexual assault and rape.

In addition to Paltrow and Jolie, who told the New York Times the mogul harassed them, Sin City star Eva Green has claimed she had to "push off" Weinstein after he made unwanted advances.

On Sunday (15Oct17) two separate claims of rape were made against the movie boss, by British actress Lysette Anthony and an unnamed former Miramax employee. Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex.