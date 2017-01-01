Kate Hudson struggled to relate to complex Marshall character

(Cover) - EN Movies - Kate Hudson struggled to relate to the "incredibly complex" character she plays in Marshall.

The biographical legal drama tells the story of one of lawyer Thurgood Marshall's first cases, with the actress taking on the part of Eleanor Strubing, a white socialite who accuses black chauffeur Joseph Spell, played by Sterling K. Brown, of raping and attempting to murder her.

Directed by Reginald Hudlin and starring Chadwick Boseman as Marshall, who would later become the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Hudson has admitted that the role forced her to move out of her comfort zone.

"It was something that I had a very hard time relating to in any way," she told The Press Association. "And then when Reggie (Hudlin) talked about the movie he wanted to make and the importance of it, it sort of took me outside of my own moral and ethical codes of how I handle my life and put me into this time and how important it is to tell these stories."

The film focuses on Spell's trial, with Hudlin tacking social, racial and ethical themes in the narrative. Accordingly, Hudson felt much of the script was relevant to today's society, particularly in the U.S. following the election of President Donald Trump and his enactment of controversial policies.

"It is so interesting how relevant it is right now, and something that was in 1941 is still as relevant today as it was then," the 38-year-old added. "These things you would think would have been something that people learned from."

Meanwhile, Hudlin has also recalled how difficult he found it to shoot a flashback scene in which Hudson's character recounts her alleged assault. The courtroom moment also features Josh Gad as Sam Friedman, an insurance lawyer who teams with Marshall, and Dan Stevens as lawyer Lorin Willis, and turned out to be a particularly "emotional" day for all involved.

"This is one of the most intense scenes in the film," he recently shared with People.com. "Three amazing actors (Hudson, Brown, and Stevens) all playing very different roles than we are used to seeing them do. Kate's vulnerability is heartbreaking."