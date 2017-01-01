J.J. Abrams' anger over 'monster' Harvey Weinstein

J.J. Abrams has branded Harvey Weinstein a “monster”.

Abrams worked with the movie mogul, who has been accused of numerous cases of sexual assault and harassment, on 1996 movie The Pallbearer starring Gwyneth Paltrow, one of Weinstein’s alleged victims.

Weighing in on the current scandal rocking Hollywood, Star Trek director Abrams shared his anger at his former collaborator’s actions, and praised the female stars who have come forward, which also includes Ashley Judd and Eva Green among others.

"Someone said to me the other day that they are sick of hearing people talk about how disgusting it is," Abrams said to The Hollywood Reporter at the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in Los Angeles over the weekend (14-15Oct17). "I don't think enough can be said about how viciously repulsive his abuse of power was. He's a monster. There are other monsters but there are those who fight monsters and tonight is all about those who fight monsters."

The ceremony honoured filmmaker Ava DuVernay and writer Hilton Als from the New Yorker, one of the publications that exposed and detailed Weinstein’s alleged crimes.

Abrams was in attendance to introduce Selma director DuVernay.

"Being here is an absolute joy,” Abrams added. “I just think we are riding a very unpredictable and tumultuous and in many cases, painful wave. Being here tonight to honour someone like Ava who is doing such incredible work and is such a beacon of activism and optimism is a wonderful antidote to everything else."

Upon taking to the stage, DuVernay delivered a powerful speech to the audience.

“I won’t focus on men … who develop and dwell in the dark, dangerous places that make the world unsafe for so many women,” she stated.

“I will focus on the men I’ve encountered who chose not to use their privilege to diminish but rather to uplift.”