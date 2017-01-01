Gabrielle Union stands up for victims of sexual assault

Gabrielle Union has taken to social media to voice her support for victims of sexual abuse.

The actress has been vocal about her own experience with sexual violence over the years, and previously described her pain at being sexually assaulted at gunpoint in 1992 when she was aged 19.

While Gabrielle has felt brave enough to share her own story, she also supports those who prefer not to speak on the topic, especially in the wake of the recent sexual harassment allegations aimed at Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, with actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd among his accusers.

"Sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at anytime anywhere (sic)," the Being Mary Jane star tweeted on Sunday (15Oct17), adding, "Ppl (people) remain silent 4 many different very personal reasons. Judgment, victim shaming/blaming, loss of job/$, fear of violence, retaliation."

Gabrielle also addressed the debate over how women should appear in front of men, a conversation triggered by controversial comments made by designer Donna Karan, who initially suggested that women may be "asking for it".

The 44-year-old explained that sexual or physical violence, or verbal abuse, isn't the price women should pay for seeking or maintaining employment - and she was simply going about her duties when she was targeted at her workplace as a teenager.

"Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ 'dress modestly' s**t (sic). Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female 'friend' what I had worn," she commented.

Last year, Gabrielle penned an emotional article for The Los Angeles Times about her own trauma, and also commented on allegations against her The Birth of a Nation co-star and director Nate Parker, who was acquitted of raping a fellow student in 1999.

"My compassion for victims of sexual violence is something that I cannot control. It spills out of me like an instinct rather than a choice... I remember this part of myself and must reach out to anyone who will listen - other survivors, or even potential perpetrators," the star shared.

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, the firm he co-founded, following the flurry of sexual assault allegations made against him in an expose published in The New York Times. He has denied any non-consensual sexual conduct.