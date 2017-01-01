Lars von Trier distances himself from Bjork's sexual harassment revelation

Director Lars von Trier has denied sexually harassing Bjork on the set of their film Dancer in the Dark.

The Icelandic singer posted a message on Facebook over the weekend (13-15Oct17) alleging she was sexually harassed by a Danish director, although she did not disclose the identity of the man in question.

"i am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience with a danish director (sic)," she wrote. "because i come from a country that is one of the worlds place closest to equality between the sexes and at the time i came from position of strength in the music world with hard earned independence, it was extremely clear to me when i walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it (sic)..."

Bjork claimed she repeatedly turned down the director's alleged advances, but he "punished" her and branded her difficult.

The singer has only worked on a few films, including Dancer in the Dark, and many fans were quick to suggest von Trier may be the mystery director the star had been referring to.

The pair reportedly had a contentious working relationship on the set of the film, but von Trier has since denied the sexual harassment allegations in an interview with Danish newspaper Jylannds Posten, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Instead, he praised Bjork's performance by stating, "She delivered one of the greatest performances in my movies."

Dancer in the Dark producer Peter Jensen has also spoken out against the claim, adding, "As far as I remember, we were victims. That woman was stronger than both Lars von Trier and me and our company together (sic)."

Bjork posted her original message in response to the sexual harassment and abuse allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein. The powerful Hollywood movie producer has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by over 30 women since his reported actions were first exposed in an article in The New York Times earlier this month (Oct17).