Morena Baccarin wants to end spousal support payments to ex-husband

Newlywed actress Morena Baccarin is asking a U.S. judge to put a stop to the spousal support payments she has to make to her ex-husband Austin Chick.

The Deadpool star split from filmmaker Austin in the summer of 2015 after three-and-a-half years of marriage, during which they became parents to a son named Julius.

At the time, Morena agreed to hand over more than $20,000 (£15,000) a month in temporary spousal support, but that figure was slashed to just $5,000 (£3,800) a month from 1 June (17) after the actress claimed she could no longer afford to keep up with the payments.

Now Morena, who finalised her divorce last year (16), wants to end all spousal support fees, insisting it's time Austin found another way to support himself.

According to court papers obtained by TheBlast.com, she argues Austin is "not actively seeking work" and continues to live off the money she gives him each month, which is on top of the child support funds she also has to pay to help care for young Julius, who turns four on Sunday (22Oct17). They previously agreed to share joint legal custody of the boy while Morena would have primary physical custody.

"(Chick) is able-bodied, well-educated, and an experienced writer, director and producer," reads the new filing. "(Chick) can support himself."

A hearing into the motion is due to take place in December (17).

The news emerges four months after Morena married her Gotham co-star Ben McKenzie, who she became romantically involved with shortly after separating from Austin. The couple welcomed its first child, daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan in March, 2016, and tied the knot in Brooklyn, New York on the actress' 38th birthday in June (17).