Carrie Fisher scared off friend's sexual predator with cow tongue threat

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher once delivered a cow tongue to an Oscar-winning Hollywood producer to warn him off harassing one of her female friends.

Heather Ross, a close pal of the late actress, shared her experience with sexual misconduct during a recent chat on Tucson, Arizona radio show Morning Mix, revealing she agreed to meet with the unidentified filmmaker after connecting online about a potential project.

The producer picked her up in his car, but after making an excuse to pull over, he forced himself on top of Heather, who had been sat in the front passenger's seat.

The move left Heather stunned, partly because she didn't fit the industry's usual beauty standards - so she didn't think she would be at risk of sexual assault by a producer.

"I felt safe thinking, 'I'm overweight, I'm not attractive to these people, I'm not looking to become an actress,'" she explained. "When it happened, it happened so quickly that I was ashamed of myself. I thought I did something wrong. And I thought, 'Well, maybe by meeting up with him... I was asking for it.'"

She told Carrie all about the horrifying experience, and the furious actress ended up taking matters into her own hands, by sending the man a thinly-veiled threat, all wrapped up in a trademark blue box from top jeweller Tiffany's.

Heather recalled, "Carrie sent me a message online and she said, 'I just saw blank at Sony studios. I knew (the producer) would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany's box wrapped with the white bow. It was a cow tongue from Jerry's Famous Deli (in Los Angeles) with a note that said, 'If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box.'"

Carrie's tough stance on sexual misconduct shouldn't come as a surprise to fans as the cheeky star, who died last year (16), was known for fiercely protecting her friends and loved ones.

"That's just how she was," Heather said. "I miss her dearly. She stood up for people."

Heather came forward with her story in the wake of the sexual assault and harassment allegations being made against Harvey Weinstein, although she insists the man who attacked her was not the disgraced producer.

Weinstein's alleged bad behaviour was first revealed in a New York Times expose on 5 October (17). He has since been fired from his job at The Weinstein Company, and been stripped of his lifetime membership to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.