Cher to appear in Mamma Mia! sequel

(Cover) - EN Movies - Pop superstar Cher is returning to the big screen in the new Mamma Mia! sequel.

The Believe hitmaker announced the news of her film role in a brief post on Twitter, according to the BBC.

"Well... I'm in Momma Mia 2," she wrote.

Cher is said to be in London rehearsing for the film. She has not revealed any details about the character she will be playing in the movie, but editors at the Daily Mail report she will be featured in two song and dance sequences.

"Just went through two dance numbers, Everyone's Great," Cher tweeted on Saturday (14Oct17).

Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth will all be returning for the Mamma Mia! follow-up, in addition to Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, and Christine Baranski.

The sequel, which is scheduled to hit cinemas in July, 2018, will feature ABBA songs not included in the first film, along with returning favourites and will be written and directed by Thandie Newton's husband Ol Parker, who penned The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel.

ABBA's Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus are back to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers alongside Gary Goetzman and Judy Craymer, who created the stage musical.

Mamma Mia! remains the highest-grossing movie musical of all time after earning $600 million (£451.5 million) at the global box office following its 2008 release.

Cher's last movie feature came in 2010's Burlesque alongside Christina Aguilera. She also voiced a character in 2011's Zookeeper. She previously won an Academy Award for 1988's Moonstruck.

Meanwhile, the singer/actress is also gearing up to have her life story played out onstage in a new musical, which will premiere in Chicago, Illinois next year (18) before heading to Broadway.