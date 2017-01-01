Angelina Jolie to voice elephant in The One and Only Ivan adaptation

(Cover) - EN Movies - Angelina Jolie is returning to the world of animation for her next film.

The Salt star will voice Stella the elephant in Disney's The One and Only Ivan adaptation, a project she had previously only signed on for as a producer.

The film, which centres on a silverback gorilla named Ivan who lives in a cage in a shopping mall, will be based on Katherine Applegate's book of the same name, while Thea Sharrock will direct.

The new movie will also feature live-action elements, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jolie is no stranger to animated films, having previously stepped into the recording booth for movies including Shark Tale and the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

The 42-year-old took time away from her career to focus on her family after splitting from husband Brad Pitt last year (16). However, she recently announced plans to return to the big screen, lining up the Maleficent sequel as her next project.

"I've taken over a year off (in total) now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I look forward to having some fun with that (Maleficent sequel)."

"I am now the breadwinner for the family, so it's time," Jolie also joked to Deadline.com last month (Sep17). "We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel."

Meanwhile, her latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, premiered on Netflix in September (17). The film is based on Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung's memoir, which documents her experience as a young girl growing up under the brutal Khmer Rouge regime.