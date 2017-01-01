Gerard Butler has a new appreciation for life after motorcycle crash

Gerard Butler has a new appreciation for life after being involved in a "pretty painful" motorcycle accident.

News broke on Monday (16Oct17) that the Scottish actor had been rushed to hospital after the recent crash, and Gerard was asked to speak about the incident as he attended the premiere of his latest movie Geostorm in Hollywood on Monday night.

"I was going along the road doing my thing and this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-Turn and went right in front of me," Gerard told Entertainment Tonight. "I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed and it hurt a bit."

The 47-year-old actor added that when several bystanders rushed over to help, they were stunned to see who the crash victim was.

"A lot of them watched that happen and they're like, 'That was you?!'" Gerard laughed. "So I'm sitting down and my feet are killing me and my shoes are ripped and (one guy asks), 'So, how's it all goin'?' And I (tried to say), 'Well I'm supposed to be doing an action movie in about three weeks.'"

Adding that the crash was "pretty painful", Gerard added that the situation had "made me really appreciate how precious life is because I could have landed any number of ways that would have taken me out."

Gerard suffered numerous injuries in the accident, including "five fractures in my right foot alone" and a torn meniscus, or fibrocartilage strips in the knee, but he added: "I'll be fine."

The bearded star looked smart in an olive green suit for the premiere, teamed with a taupe shirt and olive tie. He appeared in good spirits as he posed for photographs at the event and cuddled up to his Geostorm co-star Abbie Cornish.