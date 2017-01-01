Jennifer Lawrence was forced to do 'nude line-up' by female producer

Jennifer Lawrence was forced to do a nude line-up next to thinner women to encourage her to lose weight when she was starting out in Hollywood.

A number of actresses have been coming forward with their experiences with Hollywood executives after producer Harvey Weinstein was hit with a number of sexual harassment and assault allegations earlier this month (Oct17).

While onstage at Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Monday night, Jennifer called the scandal "oddly unifying" for women as it has encouraged them to go public with their stories, adding that it was "fundamental to the female experience to be mistreated and feel ashamed about it".

The 27-year-old then shared her own story from when she was starting out in the industry and was encouraged to lose a serious amount of weight in a short time.

"When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks," she said, according to People. "During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.

"After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet."

The Hunger Games star, who revealed an actress had already been fired for not losing weight fast enough, tried to stand up for herself and went to a male producer to talk to him about the weight loss demands.

"He said he didn't know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was 'perfectly f**kable,'" she recalled.

Jennifer admitted she was "trapped" because she felt she had to let herself be treated that way for the sake of her career.

"I'm still learning that I don't have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable," she added. "Every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they're human."

Weinstein produced her movie Silver Linings Playbook, and after the allegations against him came out, Jennifer issued a statement saying she was "deeply disturbed" by his "inexcusable" behaviour, which she didn't experience and was not aware of.