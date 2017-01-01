NEWS The LEGO Ninjago Movie lands on top of UK box-office Newsdesk Share with :







The LEGO Ninjago Movie – Animated adventure set on the oriental (LEGO-made) island of Ninjago, where the teenage son of a fierce warlord takes him on with a little help from his school-friends – who by night become gifted ninjas with awesome vehicles. Voice cast includes Jackie Chan and Justin Theroux.



Blade Runner 2049 – Ryan Gosling stars as a young LAPD blade runner on the trail of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who has been missing for 30 years – since the events of Ridley Scott’s original Blade Runner (1982). This new movie is a visionary sci-fi thriller in its own right, directed by Denis Villeneuve.



The Snowman – British-produced adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s thriller, starring Michael Fassbender as the detective hunting an elusive serial killer who strikes when fresh snow falls. Also starring Rebecca Ferguson, JK Simmons and Charlotte Gainsbourg, the film was shot on breath-taking locations in Norway.



Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Stylish comedy-adventure from Matthew Vaughn, in which the Kingsman agents join forces with their US counterparts against a shared threat. All-star cast includes Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Sir Elton John.



Botoks – Polish thriller with a health care setting, written and directed by Patryk Vega who made the Pitbull movies.



The Mountain Between Us – Kate Winslet and Idris Elba play the surviving passengers of a plane crash in snowy mountains who set off across the treacherous wilderness when they realise help is not coming.



The Ritual – A group of university friends, including Rafe Spall and Rob James-Collier, reunites for a hike in the forest, while another presence shadows their every step. From the 2011 horror novel by Adam Nevill.



It – The global horror phenomenon has haunted the UK top 10 for 6 weeks. Inspired by Stephen King’s scary novel, It stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the clown, a shifting manifestation of children’s darkest fears.



Loving Vincent – Exploring the life and complicated death of Vincent van Gogh, with the live-action film beautifully and uniquely animated as an oil painting. Stars include Douglas Booth, Saoirse Ronan, Chris O’Dowd and John Sessions.



The Party – Black comedy set in a London house, told with twists and turns in real time. Party hosts are Kristin Scott Thomas and Timothy Spall, their guests include Emily Mortimer, Bruno Ganz and Cillian Murphy.

