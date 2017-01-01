Jack Black never tires of starring in 'fun' children's movies

(Cover) - EN Movies - Jack Black enjoys appearing in children's movies due to the "party" atmosphere on set.

The actor is gearing up to promote Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a reboot of the 1995 original which starred Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst as well as the late Robin Williams.

Jack's new movie follows his stint in 2015 fantasy-adventure flick Goosebumps, which brought to life the famous children's books by R. L. Stine, and with a sequel already slated for next year (18), the star has grown "comfortable" with appearing in projects aimed at a younger audience.

"(Was) Goosebumps kind of like horror film Jumanji? Kind of. God, now that you mention it," he mused to Collider when asked if it was weird jumping into Jumanji from Goosebumps, which many viewers compared to the board game-based flick. "No there was no problem going from one child book adaptation to a movie to another. I feel very comfortable in the genre ever since School of Rock, I feel like I can party in a kids' movie and make it really funny and make it really entertaining for me too. I love the script. I love the part; I wanted to play it really badly."

In Welcome to the Jungle, viewers will get to journey inside Jumanji, which has evolved into a digital game since the last movie. Four teenagers get sucked into the programme, with Jack playing Professor Shelly Oberon, the avatar of Madison Iseman's Bethany White.

Asked what it was like portraying a teenage girl, the 48-year-old quipped, "In a weird way, I feel like it was the real life I was born to play. It was very easy to tap into my inner 16-year-old girl. I don't know why. But just to have that power of attraction. It's subtle, but when you know you've got it, you know you've got it."

This project also reunites Jack with director Jake Kasdan, whom he worked on movies Orange County and Sex Tape.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which also features Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan, is due to hit cinemas in December.