Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock expecting second child

Sam Claflin and his wife Laura Haddock are reportedly expecting their second child.



The Transformers: The Last Knight actress attended the U.K. launch of Birks jewellery at Canada House in London on Monday (16Oct17), and what appeared to be a baby bump could be seen despite Laura wearing a loose-fitting pale pink Emilia Wickstead dress.



The couple has not yet commented on the pregnancy speculation, but Laura shared a picture of herself taken at the event and wrote, "Lovely evening celebrating @maisonbirks returning to where it all began..#BirksUK thank you for having me and of course thank you to my love @emiliawickstead for my dress making the whole evening a royally girly affair."



This wouldn't be the first time Laura has announced her pregnancy at a red carpet event. She stepped out at the London premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 in November 2015 and displayed a large bump.



Sam and Laura welcomed their son a month later, but the intensely private couple, who married in 2013, has not revealed his name or shared any pictures of him.



Sam, 31, has gushed about his little boy though, telling London's Evening Standard newspaper: "It's a really corny thing to say, I know, but there is another layer of love I never expected. People think they understand what it would be like to be a dad or mum but truly living that is another level... Something else."



He added that he would like to add more to his brood.



"I've always been desperate to be a dad and have a big family and be surrounded by people I love. I suppose I feel half of my job is done but there's still more to come, hopefully,” he grinned.

