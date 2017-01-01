Vanessa Hudgens joins Jennifer Lopez in Second Act

(Cover) - EN Movies - Actress Vanessa Hudgens has signed up to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in romantic comedy Second Act.

The Spring Breakers beauty will play a young consumer goods executive in the film, which hearkens back to the style of Lopez's previous romcom Maid in Manhattan and Melanie Griffith's 1988 classic Working Girl, according to Variety.

Vanessa received a warm welcome from Lopez, with the co-stars gushing over working with each other on social media on Tuesday (17Oct17).

The actresses announced Hudgens' new casting by publishing the exact same picture of themselves sharing an embrace together to fans on their separate Instagram accounts.

"So excited to start filming with @jlo," Vanessa wrote, signing off the message with several celebratory emojis.

Masters of Sex actress Annaleigh Ashford is also another new addition to the Second Act cast.

Jennifer plays a retail employee who proves her street smarts are just as valuable as her bosses' college degrees in the picture, which Peter Segal is directing from a concept by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham.

Lopez's real-life pal Leah Remini joined the ensemble earlier this month (Oct17) to portray the star's best friend onscreen.

Jennifer, who is also producing the project, previously said she was drawn to the film because of its female empowerment message.

"There are so many things I love about this project and script," she said. "People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. Second Act is a story that empowers the every woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams."