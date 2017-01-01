Bob Weinstein under attack as producer and Jaime King take aim at him

(Cover) - EN Movies - Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob is now at the centre of a new Hollywood scandal following accusations he acted inappropriately with a producer and bullied actress Jaime King.

Shortly after it was revealed disgraced movie mogul Harvey had resigned from The Weinstein Company board ahead of a planned shake-up, producer Amanda Segel accused his brother and longtime business partner of sexual harassment.

She claimed Bob made multiple attempts to invite her out on private dinners since the summer of 2016 until her lawyer informed The Weinstein Company’s executives, including COO David Glasser, that she would leave the show if he didn’t stop personally contacting her.

A representative for Bob has issued a response stating: "Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made."

Now, actress King has accused Bob Weinstein of threatening her after she refused to pose for a Maxim magazine cover back in 2014 when she was one of the star's of his film Sin City: A Dame to Die For.

"Bob you called me at home and called me a (loser with) no career threatening me (because) I refused to do Maxim cover for you," Jaime tweeted on Tuesday.

"I truly hope that the properties revert to their rightful owners as you/Weinstein board were fully aware & abusive to actors/filmmakers. Sexual abuse is horrific. As is verbal/emotional abuse. So many artists/directors had beautiful films/careers destroyed by WC demands."