Kardashian sisters trying to stop restaurant from using their name

The Kardashian sisters are planning to stop bosses of a Michigan restaurant from trademarking its name, because it features their famous moniker.

Hratch Kardachian owns Kardashian Bakery & Grill in Michigan and has been trying to trademark his company logo. However, he is facing some opposition from Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who have all filed documents stating their intent to oppose the trademark filing.

According to The Blast, the sisters are convinced bosses of the Armenian restaurant are trying to capitalise on their name and reputation and want him to stop trying to secure an official trademark. They have until February 2018 to state why they oppose the application.

The owner reportedly used Kardashian, the Americanised version of his surname Kardachian, when he opened the restaurant.

Restaurant sources told the website the owner is actually their distant relative through their late father Robert, who died in 2003.

This is the second legal issue involving the Kardashians to be reported this week (beg16Oct17) - it has also been revealed that Blac Chyna, the mother of Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, is suing her ex and his family for getting their spin-off reality show Rob & Chyna cancelled after they split in December (16).

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ.com, she claims they began shooting a second season but it was dropped because the Kardashians used their "power and influence" over bosses of the E! network to put a stop to it.

However, sources have insisted to the website that the second season was halted because the former couple were not getting along during filming and E! bosses weren't happy with the ratings.