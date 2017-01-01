Hilary Swank to star in sci-fi thriller I Am Mother

(Cover) - EN Movies - Hilary Swank has signed on to star in upcoming sci-fi thriller I Am Mother.

The Oscar-winning actress will take a lead role in Grant Sputore's directorial debut, which has already begun shooting at South Australia’s Adelaide Studios, according to Variety.

With a script written by Michael Lloyd Green, the film will tell the story of a teenage girl, as portrayed by Clara Rugaard, who is raised underground by a robot "Mother", which has been designed to repopulate the Earth following an extinction event. However, their unique bond is threatened when an inexplicable stranger, to be played by Swank, arrives with alarming news.

“It is a privilege to welcome Hilary Swank to our film,” Sputore shared to the publication of Swank's casting. “She is a remarkable performer who always brings tremendous commitment and honesty to the screen. I’m excited about the journey ahead with Hilary and the talented Clara Rugaard.”

Luke Hawker and Tahlia Sturzaker have also landed parts in the film, but a potential release date has yet to be set. Kelvin Munro and Timothy White are producing, while the special effects team at WETA Workshop are crafting the effects for the robot.

Swank, who rose to prominence with her roles in 1999's Boys Don't Cry and Clint Eastwood's sports drama Million Dollar Baby, was most recently seen on the silver screen as Special Agent Sarah Grayson in Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky and has also been working on biopic 55 Steps, also starring Helena Bonham Carter, and drama What They Had. She has also completed filming on Danny Boyle’s television series Trust, in which she takes on the part of Gail Getty, the resourceful mother of heir John Paul Getty III, who was kidnapped in 1973 at the age of 16.