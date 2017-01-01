Andrea Riseborough: 'British film industry has its own harassment problems'

Battle of the Sexes star Andrea Riseborough has called the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein the “tip of the iceberg” for the film industry.

Weinstein is facing sexual assault and harassment allegations made by multiple women, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, and the story has rocked Hollywood.

At the premiere of her new film The Death of Stalin on Tuesday (17Oct17), Andrea was asked if the British film industry is free from Weinstein's alleged behaviour.

"Are you kidding? No, no, no, not at all. It's (the Weinstein scandal) just the tip of the iceberg,” she told WENN.

Earlier this week, the actress told Britain's Channel 5 news that as an actress, she was forced to deal with inappropriate behaviour "almost every week".

In The Death of Stalin, Andrea plays Svetlana, the daughter of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, one of the few female characters in the film.

The movie's marketing has focused on its male stars Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs and Jeffrey Tambor, and the 35-year-old actress backed a woman who defaced one of its posters with feminist graffiti.

"I saw a poster the other day of this, and above it (the actors' faces) a woman had written 'man, man, man, man, f**k the patriarchy’," she said. "I can't say I support the way it's been marketed but I'm really, really proud of the film and I'm so proud of my performance in it and I hope that people think it's hysterical because it is."

The film depicts the dictator's deputies' struggle for power in the wake of his death, and Andrea says the satirical film has been made even funnier by the parallels with current events.

"I think that's the reason it's funny," she shared. "It's timely and depressingly so. Watching a bunch of white guys f**k up a country - you just need to turn the news on and it's funny for that reason."

The Death of Stalin debuts in cinemas on 20 October (17).