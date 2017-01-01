Emma Stone and Julianne Moore lead call for action on U.S. gun laws

Emma Stone and Julianne Moore are fronting a new campaign calling for stricter gun laws in the United States.

In the wake of the tragic mass shooting which occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas earlier this month (Oct17), with a gunman killing 58 people and leaving more than 500 injured, a group of high-profile Hollywood names have given their support to nonprofit group Everytown for Gun Safety.

In a video released by the group on Wednesday (18Oct17), celebrities show Americans how they can contact congressional lawmakers to reject the National Rifle Association's (NRA) agenda, as well as attempts to roll back gun silencer safety laws and to pass a national concealed carry reciprocity bill.

Emma opens the clip, stating: "The mass shooting in Las Vegas has left all of us grieving, scared, and angry." While actor Bill Hader continues, "Knowing what to do about it can be confusing. Here's one thing that can make a difference right now."

Stars including Elizabeth Banks, Jack Antonoff, Sheryl Crow, Adam Scott, Melissa McCarthy, Kathryn Hahn, Zazie Beetz, Moby, Natalie Morales and Laura Dern, then urge people to text "REJECT" to 644-33 to connect them to Everytown Gun Safety and get a script which they can share with Congressional representatives.

"Put the safety of all American first. We should not make it easy for people with dangerous histories to buy silencers," adds Julianne.

The clip is part of a larger campaign created by Everytown for Gun Safety's organisers, who on Tuesday unveiled an effort known as #RejectTheNRA. Over the next year, Everytown and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteers will work together to campaign for gun safety. Julianne has supported both organisations in the past.

"Some members of Congress are bought by the NRA, and we are all paying the price,' said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action. "Americans reject the NRA's deadly agenda, and we'll fight tooth and nail to stop them from further weakening our gun laws. There is so much more we can do to prevent gun violence."