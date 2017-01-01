Anna Faris: 'Chris Pratt and I still adore each other'

Anna Faris has assured fans she and her estranged husband Chris Pratt will always be "great friends".

The former couple announced its break-up in August (17), but the Mom actress reveals her relationship with her ex has remained close.

"It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together," she tells People magazine about fans reaction to their shock split. "All I can say about that is, it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."

And she is convinced their relationship will continue to grow as they co-parent their five-year-old son Jack.

"We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," she says. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up - unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."

Anna is preparing to release her memoir Unqualified, which features a foreword penned by Pratt, later this month (Oct17), and the 40-year-old admits she was a bit worried about the timing of the book's release - but now feels it has brought things "full circle".

"At first I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy timing'," she says. "Now it sort of feels like maybe in a way everything that's happened helps bring it full circle."

"I am so grateful that he contributed to the book," she adds. "Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be."