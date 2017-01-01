Laura Dern: 'Reese Witherspoon speech made me realise I was sexually assaulted'

Reese Witherspoon's sexual assault revelation at Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Monday (16Oct17) brought back awful memories for her Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern.

As Reese recalled her sickening encounter with a director when she was just 16, Dern realised that one experience she had brushed off as nothing was so much more.

In a pre-taped interview with pal Ellen DeGeneres for her TV talk show on Wednesday (18Oct17), the actress revealed she was "one of the lucky ones" because she was warned about predators in the film industry by her acting parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

But the 50-year-old recently realised she was sexually assaulted as a teenager after recalling her experience with an unnamed filmmaker to her mum.

The Jurassic Park star told DeGeneres, "A very interesting thing happened this morning. I woke up and I realised that in that space (at the Women in Hollywood gala) I talked about how I was one of the lucky ones because I was raised by actors who told me their stories and told me what to look out for, and I realised that I was I still justifying behaviour.

"It was my mom who said, 'No, no, no, Laura, that was sexual assault. That was harassment. That was assault. You were 14 then'."

"You realise how, in our culture, we have justified, and therefore even condoned behaviour, as though it's the norm."

Dern refused to go into details, but admitted she was "very moved" by the stories she heard at the Elle event, especially Reese's.

And she hopes those speaking out amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal will help others come forward.

"The most exciting part is in moving forward," Laura told Ellen. "We talked about the forming of a commission... to have a place, even anonymously, to reach out and say, 'There is an abuse of power here and something is not OK'."