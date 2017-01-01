Steven Soderbergh shares rejection letter to encourage inspiring filmmakers

(Cover) - EN Movies - Director Steven Soderbergh has shared a letter of rejection from movie studio Lucasfilm with fans in a bid to inspire aspiring filmmakers.

The 54-year-old enjoys a fabled career in Hollywood after picking up an Academy Award for his 2000 film Traffic and receiving critical praise for box office hits Erin Brokovich, Ocean's Eleven, Contagion, and Magic Mike.

But his professional life hasn't always been easy - Soderbergh was rejected when he first started out in Hollywood, just like any other wannabe filmmaker.

The movie heavyweight illustrated the difficulty of his humble beginnings by sharing an image of a rejection letter he received from Star Wars director George Lucas' firm Lucasfilm in 1984 on his Twitter account on Tuesday (17Oct17).

"Dear Mr. Soderbergh: Your tape directed to George Lucas has been forwarded to our office for a response," the letter from a legal assistant read. "Because of the increasing number of stories and ideas received each day, it has become impossible for our small staff to review each idea on its own merit.

"Accordingly, Lucasfilm has reluctantly adopted a policy of returning all materials to the sender without examination. Please know our returning your tape is in no way a reflection upon its merits.”

Steven moved on to express to fans receiving the rejection letter was one of the best moments in his career, because his resolve only grew more resilient following the disappointment.

"It just made me STRONGER....," he tweeted.

Just five years after the Lucasfilm rejection letter, Soderbergh went on to win the coveted Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his 1989 indie drama Sex, Lies, and Videotape, which he wrote in just eight days.