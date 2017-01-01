Channing Tatum pulls sex abuse drama from The Weinstein Company

(Cover) - EN Movies - Channing Tatum has abandoned a new project he was planning with producers at The Weinstein Company, stating he no longer wants to be associated with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's former company.

The movie star, who featured in TWC's The Hateful Eight, has taken to Facebook to explain his decision amid the Weinstein sex scandal.

Harvey resigned as a board member at the company he founded with his brother Bob in 2005 after he was exposed as a serial sexual harasser in two damning articles in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Several women have since come forward to accuse the producer of harassment and assault.

"The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us," Tatum said in a statement on Wednesday (18Oct17). "They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in."

The actor then added: "Our lone project in development with TWC - Matthew Quick's brilliant book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock - is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse. While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy."

Channing then suggested the Weinstein scandal is a "giant opportunity for real positive change", explaining: "The truth is out. Let's finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all."

Tatum stands beside the likes of George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Leonardo DiCaprio among Hollywood's leading men who have spoken out to condemn Harvey Weinstein.