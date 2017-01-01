Blac Chyna's mum sues Wendy Williams for defamation

Blac Chyna's mum Tokyo Toni has accused U.S. talk show host Wendy Williams of defamation, slander and harassment in a new lawsuit.

The reality star's mother filed a lawsuit on 5 October (17) against Wendy and producers of The Wendy Williams Show, claiming the host regularly says "nasty irrational despicable things" about her on her daytime show, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Tokyo claims she asked Wendy on social media to stop badmouthing her, her daughter and Chyna's ex Rob Kardashian on the show, but Wendy never did, and her comments have caused her stress, embarrassment and left her unable to sleep or eat.

"I have never been so humiliated and shamed in my entire life. I am a humanitarian!!!" she wrote in the handwritten lawsuit.

Tokyo continued to claim the stress from Wendy's comments had ruined her relationship, forced her to stop working as an Uber/Lyft driver and has caused her so many medical issues, she was hospitalised in December.

"I am highly depressed & blood pressure up," she wrote. "I feel my life is in danger due to this matter (stress kills)."

Tokyo is suing Wendy and her producers for $1 million (£760,000) for defamation of character, slander, harassment, and stress and depression.

Wendy, 53, has previously been blasted by Chyna on social media after she went on a cruel rant about her, her then-fiance Rob and her mother in a five-minute segment in November.

"For those of us who've been there since the beginning, when Rob was thin, when Rob was smarter, when Rob had more confidence, when Rob was dating Adrienne Bailon, and he just seemed to be a different kind of guy, it's very fun to watch (Chyna) and her mom, Tokyo Toni, come up off of the backs of people who don't see through their ruse," she said.

"Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy....you lost your motherf**kin mind h**?," Chyna responded. "How dare you speak on me, my fiance, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?! I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities like at a point in time you wasn't (sic) a fat 400 pound a** b**ch on the radio!"