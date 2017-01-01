Shia LaBeouf agrees to plea deal in public intoxication case

Shia LaBeouf has been sentenced to a day in jail and probation after striking a plea deal in his public intoxication case.

The Transformers star was taken into custody early in July (17) and booked for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after police officers in Georgia spotted the actor "losing control of himself" during a night out. He was also booked for obstruction.

On Thursday (19Oct17), Shia appeared in court in Savannah and pleaded guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct. The public drunkenness charge was dismissed, according to TMZ.

As part of the plea agreement, the actor has been sentenced to one day in jail, fined $1,000 (£760), and he has to attend anger management classes and undergo drug and alcohol counselling. He also has to write an apology letter for racist comments he made to police officers during his arrest, reports GossipCop.com.

In footage from the arrest, the actor hurled abuse at cops, telling an African-American officer he's going to hell for the colour of his skin. After the police station video was posted online, LaBeouf apologised.

"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," a statement read. "My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst... It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom."

"I have been struggling with addiction publicly for too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes," the troubled star added.