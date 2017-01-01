Sean Penn attempts to block or edit El Chapo documentary

Sean Penn is reportedly trying to block a Netflix documentary about his meeting with Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman over suggestions he informed authorities of the fugitive's whereabouts.

Actress Kate del Castillo helped Penn set up an interview at Guzman's Mexican hide-out for a Rolling Stone article in 2015, which was published the day after Guzman was recaptured by officials in January, 2016.

Del Castillo subsequently became the subject of a criminal investigation by Mexican Attorney General Arely Gomez, who threatened to have her arrested if she stepped foot in her native country again. The case against Kate, a naturalised U.S. citizen, was subsequently dropped, and the actress landed the opportunity to share her side of the story in The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story.

In the three-part series, Kate discusses the circumstances surrounding the infamous meeting, but, according to TMZ sources, Penn is upset at the suggestion he told United States Department of Justice officials where Guzman was hiding out.

Sources claim Penn's lawyers have contacted Netflix bosses and requested any references to Penn alerting authorities be removed from the series.

"It is reprehensible that in their ongoing, relentless efforts to gain additional attention and publicity, Ms. del Castillo and her team (who have zero firsthand knowledge) have sought to create this profoundly false, foolish, and reckless narrative," Penn's spokesperson Mark Fabiani tells the website. "The notion that Mr. Penn or anyone on his behalf alerted DOJ to the trip is a complete fabrication and bald-faced lie. It never happened, nor would there have been any reason for it to have happened."

The documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday (20Oct17).