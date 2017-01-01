Harvey Weinstein's former employees call him a 'monster' in joint statement

(Cover) - EN Movies - A select group of The Weinstein Company employees have released a statement calling their former boss Harvey Weinstein a "monster".

On Thursday (19Oct17), the disgraced producer's former staff members condemned his actions following a string of sexual harassment allegations, and revealed the horrors of working with him.

The sex scandal was first unveiled in The New York Times and New Yorker exposes this month (Oct17), and a string of actresses, including Ashley Judd, Asia Argento, Angelina Jolie, and Gwyneth Paltrow, have alleged the mogul acted inappropriately with them.

And now the people he worked with regularly are speaking out: "We know that in writing this we are in open breach of the non-disclosure agreements in our contracts," the letter published in The New Yorker reads. “But our former boss is in open violation of his contract with us - the employees - to create a safe place for us to work.”

According to Deadline, the letter was put together by a group of 30 staffers, ranging from interns to veterans of the production company. They all claim they knew nothing of Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, though they do note the Oscar winner, who they refer to as a "monster", had a volatile temper.

"We all knew that we were working for a man with an infamous temper," they added, "We did not know we were working for a serial sexual predator. We knew that our boss could be manipulative. We did not know that he used his power to systematically assault and silence women. We had an idea that he was a womanizer who had extra-marital affairs. We did not know he was a violent aggressor and alleged rapist."

The piece continues, “We have nothing to hide, and are as angry and baffled as you are at how Harvey’s behavior could continue for so long. We ask that the company let us out of our NDAs immediately - and do the same for all former Weinstein Company employees - so we may speak openly, and get to the origins of what happened here, and how.”

The 65-year-old movie mogul was fired as the head of the company earlier this month (Oct17) and formerly resigned from the board on Monday (16Oct17).