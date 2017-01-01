Get Out leads Gotham Award nominations

(Cover) - EN Movies - Jordan Peele's hit film Get Out has been given a big Oscars boost after landing the most nominations for the 2017 Gotham Awards.

The low-budget film, which made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, scored four nominations on Thursday morning (19Oct17), including Best Feature and Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya). Peele also picked up Best Screenplay and Breakthrough Director nods.

Get Out, which was made for just $4.5 million (£3.4 million), went on to make over $253 million (£192 million) at the global box office, according to Deadline.com.

Sean Baker's The Florida Project picked up three Gotham nominations on Thursday - Best Feature and acting nods for Willem Dafoe and Brooklyn Prince.

And actress Greta Gerwig picked up Breakout Director and Best Screenplay mentions for her feature directorial debut Lady Bird. The film's star, Saoirse Ronan, landed a Best Actress nod.

There were also Best Feature nominations for Call Me By Your Name, Good Time, and Margot Robbie's Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya.

Other Best Actor nods went to James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Robert Pattinson (Good Time), Adam Sandler (The Meyerowitz Stories), and the late Harry Dean Stanton (Lucky), while Melanie Lynskey (I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore), Haley Lu Richardson (Columbus), and Lois Smith (Marjorie Prime), will compete with Robbie and Ronan for the Best Actress honour.

Mary J. Blige has also picked up a Breakthrough Actor nomination for her role in Netflix movie Mudbound.

The Gotham Awards ceremony will be held on 27 November (17) at Cipriani Wall Street. The awards show marks the kick-off of the 2017-2018 awards season.