Lupita Nyong'o details her Harvey Weinstein experiences in candid op-ed

Lupita Nyong'o has detailed her own shocking experiences with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in a candid op-ed piece for The New York Times.

Since the newspaper first published their expose about Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment and abuse over a three-decade period, numerous women including Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have all come forward with their own tales about the mogul.

And Lupita is the latest, writing in the newspaper that she met Weinstein in 2011, when she was a student at the Yale School of Drama. After exchanging information, Weinstein invited Lupita to his home to watch a movie, but his family was present at the screening. After the film started, however, Weinstein led Lupita out of the theatre and into his bedroom and "announced that he wanted to give me a massage".

"I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe," Lupita wrote. "I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times."

When Weinstein tried to take off his trousers, Lupita stated that she was uncomfortable and made her way to the door.

On another occasion, Lupita was invited to dinner with Weinstein, when things once again took a turn for the worse.

"Before the starters arrived, he announced: 'Let's cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal,'" she wrote, adding that she declined and he then told her to leave. When she asked him if they were "good", Harvey answered: "I don't know about your career, but you'll be fine."

"I did not see Harvey again until September 2013 when I was in Toronto for the premiere of 12 Years a Slave, the first feature film I was in," Lupita continued. "He said he couldn't believe how fast I had gotten to where I was, and that he had treated me so badly in the past. He was ashamed of his actions and he promised to respect me moving forward. I said thank you and left it at that. But I made a quiet promise to myself to never ever work with Harvey Weinstein."

After Lupita won her Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, Weinstein tried to work with her again, but she refused.