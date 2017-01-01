Andrea Riseborough hopes her new film gets banned in Russia

(Cover) - EN Movies - Andrea Riseborough hopes Russian officials follow through on threats to ban her new movie The Death of Stalin.

Last month (Sep17), Pavel Pozhigailo, an adviser at the country’s culture ministry, threatened to prevent the film being shown in the country as its mocking of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and his underlings could “incite hatred”.

Andrea, who plays Stalin’s daughter Svetlana in the movie, said that as a fan of Pussy Riot, the feminist punk band who in 2012 were imprisoned by Russian authorities, she would welcome any ban as a badge of honour.

“They banned Pussy Riot so I’m very hopeful they will also ban us because it will be such a lovely artistic compliment,” she told Cover Media.

Although Andrea dared Russian officials to ban her movie, she said she was “very proud” of the film, describing its satirical take on the power struggle following Stalin’s death as “hysterical” and “timely”.

She added, “Watching a bunch of white guys f**k up a country - you just need to turn the news on and it's funny for that reason."

Her co-star Jason Isaacs, who plays heroic military commander Georgy Zhukov, is equally unconcerned about any political repercussions - as he thinks ordinary Russians will love the movie.

“(There’s) two people who’ve said, ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea’ (to allow the film to be shown in Russia),” he explained. “One of them is the head of a very far-right party that worships Stalin and the other is some lowly minister in the culture ministry part of whose job it is to rehabilitate Stalin’s name. I think the Russians are going to love it.”

The film does have a Russian distributor, and director Armando Iannucci said the reaction from the country's journalists he had spoken to was positive - as they were glad the film’s actors hadn’t attempted to use Russian accents.

The Death of Stalin debuts in cinemas on Friday (20Oct17). It has yet to receive a Russian release date.