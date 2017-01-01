Blac Chyna accuses Rob Kardashian of undergoing weight loss surgery

Blac Chyna has accused Rob Kardashian of spending $100,000 (£76,000) on weight loss surgery.

The formerly engaged couple have been faced with a number of obstacles since they split up for good in February (17), with various lawsuits filed including one regarding custody of their daughter Dream, who turns one in November, and a restraining order against Rob after he leaked explicit photos of Chyna online.

Now, in documents filed by Chyna, real name Angelia White, she claims the reality TV star dropped $100,000 on procedures to get trim, when he put his weight loss down to exercise and diet.

This comes after sock designer Rob revealed Chyna had post-baby surgery after welcoming their little girl by sharing photos of her in a hospital gown on Instagram.

"In fact, Rob Kardashian himself underwent weight loss surgery that cost $100,000, whereas Ms. White's surgery was for a lesser amount," the lawsuit, obtained by Mail Online, stated.

The documents also allege that Chyna underwent minor cosmetic surgery, including a breast reduction and "small amount" of liposuction around her belly button.

"Ms. White is a well-known social media influencer and trendsetter who professionally endorses health, lifestyle, and diet products in her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Accordingly, the manner in which Rob Kardashian revealed Ms. White's personal medical information jeopardised Ms. White's endorsement deals with several weight loss, fitness, and diet companies - that all pay Ms. White to promote their products on social media."

Rob, 30, previously claimed he forked out on Chyna's surgery on their anniversary, only for her to leave him. He also insisted Chyna only had a child with him "out of spite" to get back at former beau Tyga, who is also the ex-boyfriend of Rob's half-sister Kylie Jenner and the father of Chyna's son King Cairo, five.

This is the latest lawsuit for the 29-year-old model, who recently filed lawsuits against the entire Kardashian family following the cancellation of her and Rob's reality show, Rob & Chyna.