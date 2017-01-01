Amber Tamblyn: 'I've spoken to Charlyne Yi, we're good'

Actress Amber Tamblyn has reached out to Charlyne Yi after defending her husband David Cross amid allegations he upset the 31-year-old with racist remarks.

The This Is 40 star took to Twitter on Monday (16Oct17) and recalled an awful encounter with funnyman Cross at the beginning of her career a decade ago, claiming he made fun of what she was wearing and then joked about her Asian roots, saying, "Ching-chong-ching-chong".

Cross responded on social media by stating he remembered his meeting with Yi differently, but apologised if anything he said upset her.

As Twitter users piled on the Alvin & the Chipmunks star, his wife came to his defence, urging trolls to accept the fact he had apologised.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, 34, has now returned to social media to reveal that she reached out to Yi.

"I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We’re good...,” Amber tweeted, adding: "I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter’s. That okay with you?

"I will say this for the last time. Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners. Don’t. Do it."

In Cross' apology, he insisted Yi’s accusations took him by surprise and were "deeply upsetting".

"I would never intentionally hurt someone like that," he tweeted. "I do not remember doing this when I met her. I do remember meeting her though. She was the then girlfriend of a good friend of mine and we were about to start working on a movie together. I am NOT accusing Charlene (sic) of lying and I’m truly sorry if I hurt her, it was never my intention to do that.

"I have NEVER said ‘ching chong, ching chong’ unless I was doing some a**hole redneck racist character."