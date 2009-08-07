Maisie Williams keen to be maid of honour at Sophie Turner's wedding

Maisie Williams is hoping to snag her most important role to date as maid of honour at best pal Sophie Turner's wedding.

The two actresses have been besties ever since they met on the set of Game of Thrones, and now Maisie is waiting for the call to attend her pal's wedding to pop star Joe Jonas.

The couple announced its engagement last weekend (15Oct17) by posting a photo of their matching rings on Instagram, and Williams is hoping to play a prominent role at the nuptials.

The 20-year-old tells Absolute Radio, "I haven't had a chance to properly catch up with Sophie (about the proposal). I can't wait to find out who she's going to choose (to be her bridesmaids) and congratulate them, whoever they are. I'm sure she'll pick me, right?"

Maisie and Sophie are so close they share matching tattoos, referencing the date they landed their Game of Thrones roles as sisters Aryan and Sansa Stark.

"We got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in Game Of Thrones," Turner recently revealed. "So when we had a day off from filming... we just went to a tattoo place and got it done."

The young stars hooked up to celebrate the special anniversary on 7 August (17), posting photos of themselves and wishing each other a "Happy August 7".

Maisie has plenty to be excited about at the moment. Earlier this month (Oct17), she announced she has formed her own company, Daisy Chain Productions, with young Dunkirk actor Bill Milner and producer Dom Santry. She and her partners plan to focus on youth and talent development.

She shared the news on Twitter, writing, "How bloody exciting!"