Kate del Castillo hooked up with Sean Penn

Sean Penn slept with actress Kate del Castillo during their 2015 mission into the Mexican jungle to meet with drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.

The Latina reveals she and the Milk star became more than just acquaintances as she used her connections to the then-fugitive cartel boss to set up a top-secret get-together to discuss developing a possible movie about El Chapo's life - but del Castillo insists it was just sex.

"I never felt for him (Penn)," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "We had sex. We are both adults, single, and something was going on (they had chemistry), but that was it. It was business."

Penn ended up writing a controversial 10,000-word article for Rolling Stone magazine about the El Chapo meeting, which was published online a day after Guzman was recaptured by officials in January, 2016.

Del Castillo explains she is only now sharing the nature of her relationship with Penn because after El Chapo's bust, the media was only interested in the drug boss' apparent infatuation with the actress.

"It was so stupid," she said. "They (the press) were all thinking that I had something to do with El Chapo, and nobody asked me (about Penn), and I'm not bragging about that."

Del Castillo and Penn fell out with one another when his Rolling Stone piece hit headlines, because he reportedly failed to tell the actress about his plans to detail their El Chapo encounter in writing, which she claims was littered with inaccuracies.

Meanwhile, Kate also recalls her fear of being attacked by El Chapo towards the end of the get-together, when he walked her to her cabin, because she had put her life in his hands by venturing into the jungle.

"I think he wanted to have probably two minutes with me by himself and to be a gentleman...," she shared, before admitting she was concerned "he might rape me or kill me".

He didn't lay a hand on del Castillo, and despite her worries during the encounter, she is still keen to make a movie about El Chapo's life.

She has since told her side of the top-secret meeting in a new three-part docuseries for Netflix, The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story, which was released on Friday (20Oct17).